Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,358,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,012.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.75.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $260.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

