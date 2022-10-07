Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys 238 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 33,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 76,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 210,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.