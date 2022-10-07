Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.71. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,413,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,948,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.