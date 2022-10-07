Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Paylocity to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $264.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.58 and a beta of 1.15. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,276.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

