Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 910 ($11.00) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

PSON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 934 ($11.29).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 906.20 ($10.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 932.60 ($11.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2,517.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 879.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 804.97.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,658 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

