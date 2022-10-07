Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.52

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.52 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 27.18 ($0.33). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 715,714 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.43) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Pendragon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.52. The company has a market cap of £377.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00.

Insider Activity

About Pendragon

In other news, insider William Berman sold 1,363,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29), for a total value of £327,174.72 ($395,329.53).

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

