Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.52

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.52 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 27.18 ($0.33). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 715,714 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.43) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Pendragon Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.52. The company has a market cap of £377.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00.
Insider Activity
About Pendragon
Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.
See Also
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.