Pensana (LON:PRE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.10 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.71). 87,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 307,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.70 ($0.73).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41.

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth refinery project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola.

