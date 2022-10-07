Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 1,500 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $289,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00.

Penumbra Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $194.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.34 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $290.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Penumbra by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra



Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.



