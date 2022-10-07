PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 58,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 354,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

