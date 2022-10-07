Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
Photronics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $16.16 on Friday. Photronics has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $996.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 992,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 688,400 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,192,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Photronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Photronics by 75.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 137,266 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.
