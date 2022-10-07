PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.03

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.03 and traded as high as C$6.50. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.45, with a volume of 22,546 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$324.94 million and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.03.

Insider Activity

About PHX Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 193,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$1,256,681.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,214,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,897,432.33. In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$72,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 383,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,249,026.98. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 193,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$1,256,681.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,214,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,897,432.33. Insiders sold 259,800 shares of company stock worth $1,663,109 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.