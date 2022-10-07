Planet Fitness Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,555 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 94% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,315 put options.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 355.5% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,752 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,786,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 212,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

