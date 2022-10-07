Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.04.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

