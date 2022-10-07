Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris Sells 23,461 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 23,461 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $800,254.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,517.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 5,985 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $223,240.50.

On Thursday, August 25th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 120,589 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $4,109,673.12.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,912 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,290,634.88.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.56 and a beta of 1.18. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $2,540,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

