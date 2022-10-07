Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
PRGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.
Progress Software Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software
In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,512 shares of company stock valued at $817,901 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Progress Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 60,103 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $6,828,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
