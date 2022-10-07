Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

PRGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,512 shares of company stock valued at $817,901 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 60,103 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $6,828,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

