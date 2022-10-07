ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Shares Up 4.4%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.95. 44,464,141 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.
