ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Trading Up 2.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.15 and last traded at $52.97. Approximately 132,096,221 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 110,531,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07.
