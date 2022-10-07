Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Trading Down 3.1%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 904,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,297,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

PGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$105.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$8.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,311,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,733,196.36.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

