Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Constellation Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Brands in a research report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

NYSE STZ opened at $232.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.47 and its 200 day moving average is $242.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

