Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited Cut by Raymond James (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

CIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

CIA opened at C$4.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.42. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$279.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.70 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

