Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Issued By Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CG. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.55.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$6.75 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

