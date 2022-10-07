Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Issued By KeyCorp

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecovyst in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecovyst’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ecovyst Stock Down 0.8 %

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Ecovyst

In related news, Director Robert Coxon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,969.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Coxon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,969.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 454,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,415.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,400 shares of company stock worth $274,906 over the last ninety days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter worth $65,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecovyst by 576.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

