QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.56. QC shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

QC Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

QC Company Profile

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

