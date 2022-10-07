QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Stock Price Down 11.5%

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.30. 112,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 207,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of QualTek Services to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get QualTek Services alerts:

QualTek Services Stock Down 11.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QualTek Services ( NASDAQ:QTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QualTek Services Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QualTek Services during the first quarter worth about $4,409,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QualTek Services during the first quarter worth about $1,137,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in QualTek Services during the first quarter worth about $953,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QualTek Services during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QualTek Services during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QualTek Services

(Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.