Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Rambus by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. Rambus has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

