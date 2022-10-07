Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Trading Up 0.1%

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

