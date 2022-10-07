Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Definity Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DFY. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.50.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$38.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$40.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.32.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$801.80 million during the quarter.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

