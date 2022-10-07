Raymond James Lowers Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $41.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 157.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,053,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 59,798 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 84,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 47,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

