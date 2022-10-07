RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.23

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.23 and traded as high as $70.97. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 52,011 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
RCI Hospitality Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $642.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72.
RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.
RCI Hospitality Company Profile
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.