RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.23

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.23 and traded as high as $70.97. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 52,011 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $642.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.27. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.23 million. Research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

