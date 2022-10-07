Rede Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.0 %

JPM opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

