REGENXBIO Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for REGENXBIO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.52). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($5.23) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.96) EPS.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RGNX. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 1.5 %

REGENXBIO stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $999.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $40.59.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,132 shares of company stock valued at $277,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.