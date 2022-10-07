ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.34

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $5.50. ReneSola shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 768,727 shares changing hands.

SOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.37 million, a P/E ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth $130,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter worth $64,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ReneSola by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter worth $104,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

