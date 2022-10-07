Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Price Performance

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 195,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,696,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $388,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

