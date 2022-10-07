Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.09

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.09 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 22.75 ($0.27). Renold shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.28), with a volume of 403,503 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.09. The stock has a market cap of £51.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.00.

In other Renold news, insider Victoria (Vicki) Potter acquired 45,000 shares of Renold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,049.78).

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor and trident chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments and screen chains.

