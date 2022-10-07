Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Repay Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Repay by 434.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Repay during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.65 million, a PE ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Recommended Stories

