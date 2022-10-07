Research Analysts Set Expectations for FMC Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $111.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.01. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.42 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $265,158,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 401,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

