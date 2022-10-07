ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.50.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,693 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after buying an additional 254,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ResMed by 24.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after purchasing an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after buying an additional 70,019 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $229.85 on Friday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $275.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.39 and its 200 day moving average is $221.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

