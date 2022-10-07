Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.55

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.55 and traded as high as C$39.65. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$39.46, with a volume of 195,359 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities raised Richelieu Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Richelieu Hardware Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85.
Insider Activity at Richelieu Hardware
In related news, Director Lucie Chabot acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,687.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,687.50.
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
