Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.55

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.55 and traded as high as C$39.65. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$39.46, with a volume of 195,359 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised Richelieu Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85.

Insider Activity at Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$487.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$472.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.3858718 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lucie Chabot acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,687.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,687.50.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.