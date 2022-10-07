Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Trading Up 2.8%

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF – Get Rating) was up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 51 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Ridley Stock Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

About Ridley

(Get Rating)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company offers packaged products and supplements, such as bagged poultry, dairy, dog, horse, and lifestyle animal feeds, as well as block and loose lick supplements; aquafeed, which includes extruded and steam pelleted products for various fin fish and prawns; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products for the pet food, stockfeed, and aquaculture sectors.

Featured Stories

