Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Newmont Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE NEM opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Newmont by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Newmont by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 425,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.