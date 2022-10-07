Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Monday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 29.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 370,152 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 56.8% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 191,248 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $170,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

