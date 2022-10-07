Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys 2,899 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Verizon Communications by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 47,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.