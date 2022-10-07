Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Mail from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

ROYMY stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. Royal Mail has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 13.91%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

