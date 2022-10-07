RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.87, but opened at $92.48. RPM International shares last traded at $93.46, with a volume of 5,658 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of RPM International

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

