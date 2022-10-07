RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Down 2.4%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.48). Approximately 2,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 47,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.50).

RUA Life Sciences Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of £8.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85.

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RUA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RUA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.