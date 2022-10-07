Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) PT Lowered to $25.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.78% from the company’s current price.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 31.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

