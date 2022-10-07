Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.72% from the company’s previous close.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

