Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.72% from the company’s previous close.
RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.
Ryanair Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.