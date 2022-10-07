Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE SAR opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $261.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Looney bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at $88,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

