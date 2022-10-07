Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.58

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $5.69. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 54,196 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STSA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jonestrading started coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

See Also

