Savant Capital LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $321.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

